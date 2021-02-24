Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:TRN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.05. 9,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -643.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $33.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

