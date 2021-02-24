Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) were down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 2,451,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,431,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

TRIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trillium Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.27.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $134,293.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $39,834.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $39,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,305 shares of company stock worth $565,954 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

