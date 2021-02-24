TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.23% of TriCo Bancshares worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 160,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.72. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

