Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $105.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.78.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $91.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average is $81.17. Trex has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.