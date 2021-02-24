Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMICY traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914. Trend Micro has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.