TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) (TSE:TGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.85

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 114536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$143.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.62.

In other TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL.TO) news, Director Steven William Sinclair purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$28,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,305. Also, Director Randy Neely bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.23 per share, with a total value of C$61,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$307,500. Insiders bought 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,611 over the last ninety days.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

