TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Reduced by Trustees of Princeton University

Trustees of Princeton University lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for 14.4% of Trustees of Princeton University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trustees of Princeton University’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $8,731,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,430,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $9.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $613.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $622.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $585.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.14, for a total transaction of $11,942,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Insiders sold 78,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,553,646 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

