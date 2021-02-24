TransAlta Co. (TAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
TransAlta has raised its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TransAlta has a payout ratio of -63.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.
NYSE:TAC opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $9.78.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.
