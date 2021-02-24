TransAlta Co. (TAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

TransAlta has raised its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TransAlta has a payout ratio of -63.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

NYSE:TAC opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $9.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

