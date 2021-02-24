Traders Purchase Large Volume of Construction Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,285 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,302% compared to the typical volume of 163 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,609.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 18.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 290,695 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 12.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 53.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 69.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 107,689 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

