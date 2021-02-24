Traders Buy Large Volume of Alexco Resource Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,619 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 380% compared to the average volume of 1,378 call options.

Shares of AXU opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.97 million, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 47.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 42,210 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 64.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 159,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 15,508.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 745,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 740,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Alexco Resource by 14.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 33,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alexco Resource in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.