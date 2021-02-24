Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,296 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,640% compared to the average volume of 40 call options.

Shares of GTIM traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. 17,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Susan M. Knutson sold 26,237 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $59,820.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at $58,680.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott Lefever sold 7,984 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $29,141.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,409.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 61,000 shares of company stock worth $146,432. 25.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.22% of Good Times Restaurants worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.