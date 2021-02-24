Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,396 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,545 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,808,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

