Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 24,163 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Hess worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 344,302 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Hess by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 90,273 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Hess by 16.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 47.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,813,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 18,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,146,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,016,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,853 shares of company stock valued at $24,324,065 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

