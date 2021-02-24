Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $93.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.