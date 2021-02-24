Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,738 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Citrix Systems worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.88 and a 200-day moving average of $131.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $34,432.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,659 shares in the company, valued at $40,662,836.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,786 shares of company stock worth $7,628,604. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.