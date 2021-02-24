TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Announces Earnings Results

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.65. 12,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,340. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.70. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $224.89.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

