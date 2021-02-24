Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 7,444 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 23.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,250,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,807,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,812 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,556,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after purchasing an additional 196,191 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 69.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,457,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,666 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,366,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 558,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

SIRI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

