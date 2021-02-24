Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,874,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,728 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,762 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,375 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,018,000. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.