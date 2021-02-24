Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $43,000 Investment in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLT. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plantronics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,625,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,060,000 after purchasing an additional 154,320 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plantronics stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

PLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sidoti downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

