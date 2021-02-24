Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $32,000 in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 481,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 249,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 248,921 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,014,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,005,000. Finally, Water Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

EWA opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

