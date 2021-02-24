Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 330 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 264.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,682,000 after buying an additional 436,158 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 739,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,597,000 after buying an additional 280,774 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,046,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 246.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 287,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,399,000 after buying an additional 204,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

Shares of CHRW opened at $89.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

