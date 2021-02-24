Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ambev by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,198,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425,437 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577,902 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,411,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ambev by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,447,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

