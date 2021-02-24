Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Toll Brothers worth $542,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 27.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,155 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,719 shares of company stock worth $1,489,929. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $54.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

