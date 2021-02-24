Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is a biotechnology company. It focuses on the clinical development for the treatment of cancers, chronic inflammatory and autoimmune neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Foralumab TZLS-401 and Milciclib TZLS-201 which are in clinical stage. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,051,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

