Thunder Token Trading 4.1% Lower This Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $50.47 million and $9.14 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.12 or 0.00501800 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

