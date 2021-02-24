ThoreCoin (THR) Trading Down 3% This Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for about $9,732.33 or 0.19564500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $843.66 million and $30,870.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.45 or 0.00511506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00069445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00082461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00059716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.42 or 0.00489337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00075597 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

