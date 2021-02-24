Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

NYSE TRI opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.25.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,874,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,986,000 after acquiring an additional 115,736 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,773,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,771,000 after purchasing an additional 257,733 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after buying an additional 1,126,585 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,319,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,292,000 after acquiring an additional 154,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.