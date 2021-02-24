Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $413,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 37,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.25.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

