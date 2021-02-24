Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,427,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 301.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 231,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 173,785 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 119,622 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 247,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,529,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $87.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.76.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

