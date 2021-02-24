Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 20,570 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,570 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.14% of Univar Solutions worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,669,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,862,000 after acquiring an additional 85,788 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,434,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,612,000 after buying an additional 44,116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,876,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after buying an additional 1,049,293 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,391,000 after buying an additional 1,762,680 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,809,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,310,000 after buying an additional 261,612 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52.

UNVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

