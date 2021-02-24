Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 18,600 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.07% of Ingevity worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ingevity by 33,433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,044,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023,407 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,983,000 after acquiring an additional 364,891 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 550,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after acquiring an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,781,000 after acquiring an additional 75,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 63,524 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGVT stock opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.66. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGVT. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.14.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

