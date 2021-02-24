Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,248,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Garmin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average of $111.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

