Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,134,308 shares in the company, valued at $56,738,086.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.