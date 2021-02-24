Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys New Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,365 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ZIX by 2,745.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in ZIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Zix Co. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.09 million, a P/E ratio of -31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.