Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE TPRE traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. 17,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Third Point Reinsurance has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.