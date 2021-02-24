Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE TPRE traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. 17,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Third Point Reinsurance has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90.
About Third Point Reinsurance
