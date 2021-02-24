TheStreet Upgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to “B”

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.75.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $187.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.27. Nordson has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $216.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth about $47,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 10.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nordson by 4.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

