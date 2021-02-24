Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at SVB Leerink

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 132.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TBPH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $31.35.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,393.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.