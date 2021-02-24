The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after purchasing an additional 685,721 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.77 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $198.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,079,704 shares of company stock worth $192,927,683 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.