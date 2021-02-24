The Sandbox (SAND) Price Tops $0.24

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $159.55 million and approximately $155.83 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00021838 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 668,256,277 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars.

