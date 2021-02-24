The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Cowen

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REAL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.76.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The RealReal will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $2,019,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,740,524 shares in the company, valued at $55,958,239.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 152,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $3,086,774.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 204,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,230.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 662,494 shares of company stock valued at $14,303,048. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 75.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 408,112 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 125.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the third quarter valued at about $438,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

