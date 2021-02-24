The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.19

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.19 and last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 385582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,197,000 after purchasing an additional 675,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,206,000 after acquiring an additional 742,528 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 31.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,010 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,081,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,905,000 after acquiring an additional 183,494 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $51,430,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.