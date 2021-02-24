The Liberty Braves Group (BATRB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

