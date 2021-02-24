The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) to Release Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BATRA opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.00.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 79,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $3,256,143.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,816,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,952,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 49,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $2,039,190.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,882,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,052,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,993,319 over the last quarter.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

