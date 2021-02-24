The Howard Hughes (HHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect The Howard Hughes to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $98.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.86 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $126.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,516,846 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.12 per share, with a total value of $199,132,855.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $228,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HHC. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

