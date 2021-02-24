The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $12.52 on Wednesday, hitting $254.72. 364,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.79. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.