The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 338,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,073. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.58 million, a PE ratio of 83.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCKT shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

