The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Hits New 52-Week High at $317.34

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $317.34 and last traded at $316.80, with a volume of 10578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $315.62.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.77.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

