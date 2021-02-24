The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,203,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $7.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.51. The company had a trading volume of 48,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,881. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $320.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.