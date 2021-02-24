The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €47.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €46.28 ($54.45).

FRA:FRE opened at €35.63 ($41.92) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.53.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

