The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.29.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,152,000 after acquiring an additional 69,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,859,000 after acquiring an additional 237,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,256. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $297.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.02.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

